WFP Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries Situation Report #7, 22 March 2022

In Numbers:

12 million (30%) of Ukraine's population in need of humanitarian assistance

3.5 million people displaced to neighbouring countries

6.4 million internally displaced persons

31,000 m2 warehouse capacity in Ukraine and neighbouring countries

146 WFP staff on the ground in Ukraine and neighbouring countries

Highlights:

WFP reached over 521,000 crisis-affected people inside Ukraine with food and cash assistance since the beginning of the conflict. Overall, 91 percent of WFP pipeline of food aid for Ukraine is either distributed to cooperating partners, stored, in transit or expected to be delivered to the country over the coming few days. Over 83 percent of WFP food pipeline in Ukraine has been procured locally.

WFP’s emergency response

In response to the Ukraine crisis, WFP aims to assist 3.1 million crisis-affected people and IDPs on the move inside Ukraine with in-kind and cash distribution, as well as 300,000 refugees and asylum seekers from Ukraine in neighbouring countries. Logistics and emergency telecommunications services are provided to the humanitarian community to ensure a timely assistance inside and outside of Ukraine