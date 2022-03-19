WFP Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries Situation Report #6, 18 March 2022

In Numbers

12 million people affected by the crisis

30 percent of Ukraine population in need of life-saving assistance

3.2 million people displaced to neighbouring countries

6.4 million internally displaced persons

142 WFP staff deployed in Ukraine and neighbouring countries

Highlights

WFP reached over 330,000 crisis-affected people inside Ukraine with food assistance since the beginning of the conflict. Food delivery to cooperating partners is being scaled up, reaching over 900 mt over the last days.

WFP participated in the first interagency humanitarian convoy aiming to deliver relief supplies to the most vulnerable people inside Ukraine.

WFP’s emergency response

In response to the Ukraine crisis, WFP aims to assist 3.1 million crisis-affected people and IDPs on the move inside Ukraine with in-kind and cash distribution, as well as 300,000 refugees and asylum seekers from Ukraine in neighbouring countries. Logistics and emergency telecommunications services are provided to the humanitarian community to ensure a timely assistance inside and outside of Ukraine.

WFP Operations

12 million people affected by the crisis WFP teams in Ukraine and neighbouring countries continue to scale up cash and food assistance to meet the dire needs of the displaced and crisis-affected people in Ukraine. Additional agreements were concluded with local partners for cash and food distribution for around one million and half beneficiaries, while more are under negotiation.

In Kharkiv, WFP doubled its bread distribution through partners, reaching 77.7 mt for around 260,000 crisisaffected people. In Kyiv, following the delivery of 26 mt of high-energy biscuits, WFP partners delivered around 325 mt of vegetable oil, 478 mt of wheat flour to nearly 70,000 vulnerable persons. In Dnipro, some 2.2 mt of mixed canned was also distributed through partners to the most vulnerable people.

WFP Moldova delivered successfully hot meals for 300 people at the Mold Center refugee reception site. The team contracted a second caterer (Parsec), to provide three hot meals per day for 2000 refugees. In response to the Government request, WFP will cover and coordinate the delivery of hot meals in all refugee reception centers in Moldova. Further cash-based interventions are being designed to target 30,000 households among the host communities.

WFP Slovakia team conducted a three-day assessment mission to the border area with Ukraine and to the city of Uzhhorod in Western Ukraine, close to Slovakia border. The city is receiving growing flows of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need of food and shelter while supplies of diesel and gasoline are limited. There is a highly organized government response, supported by dedicated volunteers but further support from WFP in coordination with the different districts of the oblasts hosting IDPs may be required to sustain assistance. In response, WFP Slovakia team along with WFP Hungary team are engaged in preparedness activities for a crossborder cash-based transfers and food assistance to support IDPs in the Zakarpatska Oblast.