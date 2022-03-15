WFP Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries Situation Report #5, 14 March 2022

In Numbers

12 million people affected by the crisis

30 percent of Ukraine population in need of life-saving assistance

2.8 million people displaced to neighbouring countries

1.9 million internally displaced persons

207 WFP staff deployed in Ukraine and neighbouring countries

Highlights

WFP is supplying cities inside Ukraine with around 55,000 mt of food, either being purchased or contracted inside and outside Ukraine.

WFP teams are setting up operations and hubs in the neighbouring countries to facilitate delivery of food assistance into Ukraine as well as support refugees, where needed.

Situation Update

Humanitarian access continue to be constrained in Ukraine despite efforts to establish humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians and deliver aid. Sporadic fighting and indiscriminate attacks on roads and infrastructure in the northwest, southwest and central Ukraine threaten the humanitarian convoys. Significant logistics constraints, including the lack of drivers or vehicles, hamper the transfer of food and other relief in general from relatively safe locations to the most hardhit areas.

WFP is deeply concerned about the food security situation in Ukraine. Mariupol, Kharkiv and other cities are being encircled and continue to experience heavy shelling and hostilities leaving people isolated and facing severe shortages of food, water, and energy supplies. As insecurity persists and supply chains are disrupted, people might fall deeper into emergency levels of hunger and malnutrition.

According to the protection cluster, around 1.9 million became internally displaced. Increasing numbers of displaced move to the west where humanitarian capacities are not able to cope with the mounting needs. Moreover, a daily average of 150,000 refugees and asylum seekers cross the borders to neighbouring countries, reaching over 2.8 million persons since the beginning of the crisis.

In a country like Moldova, heavily dependent on Russian energy supply and under economic pressure even before the conflict, the sudden refugees ‘influx compounded by energy prices hike and potential halt take a significant toll on the resources of the country.

While the Moldovan Government has been generously assisting the incoming refugees, its fragile context is likely to affect its political stability. With dwindling resources, the food insecurity of the refugees as well as the vulnerable Moldovans is also at stake.