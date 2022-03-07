Ukraine + 5 more
WFP Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries Situation Report #3, 7 March 2022
Attachments
In Numbers
- 18 million people affected
- 12 million people in need ofhumanitarian assistance
- 1.7 million people displaced
- 3.1 million people targeted by WFP
Highlights
• WFP ramps up its operations in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to provide food assistance to up to 3.1 million affected people
• WFP Staff and logistics infrastructure established in Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova
• The delivery of bread produced by a WFP contracted bakery started in Kharkiv, Ukraine for 60,000 crisis-affected people