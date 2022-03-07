WFP Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries Situation Report #3, 7 March 2022

In Numbers

18 million people affected

12 million people in need ofhumanitarian assistance

1.7 million people displaced

3.1 million people targeted by WFP

Highlights

• WFP ramps up its operations in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to provide food assistance to up to 3.1 million affected people

• WFP Staff and logistics infrastructure established in Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova

• The delivery of bread produced by a WFP contracted bakery started in Kharkiv, Ukraine for 60,000 crisis-affected people