WFP Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries Situation Report #17, 16 May 2022

Highlights

WFP assisted over 3.8 million displaced and conflict-affected people with food and cash throughout Ukraine.

WFP is working closely with the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine to scale up cash transfers. Around USD 15.9 million cash assistance have been transferred to more than 237,000 IDPs across Ukraine.

WFP’s Ukraine emergency response faces a net funding shortfall of USD 259 million to sustain its operations through the month of August 2022.

Situation Update

Active fighting in Ukraine and the destruction of civilian infrastructure have triggered critical humanitarian needs and disrupted access to food and basic services, as well as the livelihoods of a growing proportion of the population.

WFP has established a remote food security monitoring system in Ukraine to inform its response.

Parts of eastern and southern Ukraine reported the highest levels of food insecurity in the latest WFP Food Security Report and the same areas remain hard to reach by the humanitarian community due to conflict. Larger households that are displaced and separated in these areas showed the highest level of food insecurity and inadequate food consumption.

The survey found that close to two thirds of the households interviewed use cash to buy food. Around 34 percent of the respondents, however, reported that they no longer have a regular income source or rely on assistance. One quarter of respondents reported that they already borrowed money to meet their needs. These findings demonstrate that households are in urgent need of a sustained source of income to cope, maintain an acceptable level of food consumption and improve their food security.

Moreover, disrupted markets and lack of commodities impede further people’s access to food. Grains, bread, dairy and milk products, sugar, vegetables, and meats were amongst the foods most often mentioned as being scarce.

Fuel and medicine were also among the reported scarce products in the WFP survey.

Food prices have been also increasing, pushing more people to feel worried about not having sufficient food to eat.

Analysis of the national food supply chain indicates that after the initial shock, food retailers have managed to adapt their sourcing and transportation strategies to remain functional, despite the decreased warehouse capacity and lack of fuel and manpower.

With over one third of Ukraine’s population being displaced, the food security situation is likely to continue to evolve over time. Continuous monitoring will be carried out to capture changes as the situation unfolds.