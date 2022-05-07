WFP Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries Situation Report #16, 7 May 2022

Highlights

WFP reached nearly 3.46 million displaced and conflict-affected people with food and cash throughout Ukraine.

WFP and the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Understanding to scale up cash transfers to half a million people across the country.

WFP’s Ukraine emergency response is currently funded at 51 percent. Timely funding is urgently needed to avoid immediate pipeline breaks.

Situation Update

Preliminary results from WFP’s latest food security assessment show that over one third of Ukraine’s population is food insecure, resulting from inadequate food consumption, harmful coping strategies and income losses.

The ongoing conflict continues to reduce access to food and markets throughout the country, particularly in southern and eastern parts. Luhansk oblast in eastern Ukraine registered the highest prevalence of food insecurity.

Over a third of all respondents reported that they had no income, or that they relied on assistance as their main source of income. Moreover, more than two-thirds of households relied at least once in the previous week of the assessment on consumption-based coping strategies to cope with food shortages. On average, one in two families were eating less preferred food daily. One in five households, on almost a daily basis, were reducing meal portion, the number of meals eaten, or restricting adult consumption so children can eat.

The use of these coping strategies is more prevalent in the eastern, southern and northern areas of the country.

Furthermore, one in four of the households reported having to borrow to cover their essential needs.

Oblasts receiving internally displaced people (IDPs) were increasingly recording acute food needs. Almost one third of IDPs had to abandon their valuable assets as a result of displacement.

Supply chain disruption, induced by ongoing fighting, has reduced the availability of food and rendered market functioning unpredictable. Prior to the conflict, 98 percent of grain exports from Ukraine were transported via the Black Sea. Alternative export routes have insufficient infrastructure to be an immediately viable replacement.

WFP continues to appeal to all parties to allow food exports from seaports, which is necessary to move food in and out of the country, increase food access, while also maintaining Ukraine’s economy and people’s livelihoods. In addition to disrupting food access inside Ukraine, the conflict also curbs food availability, impacting millions of acutely food-insecure people worldwide.