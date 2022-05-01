WFP Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries Situation Report #15, 1 May 2022

Highlights

WFP reached over 2.7 million displaced and conflict-affected people with food and cash throughout Ukraine.

WFP transferred an amount of USD 9.1 million to close to 144,000 internally displaced people, mostly in western Ukraine.

WFP’s Ukraine emergency response is currently funded at 46 percent. Timely funding is urgently needed to avoid immediate pipeline breaks.

Situation Update

Conflict and insecurity continue to aggravate food insecurity and malnutrition across the country, devastating the livelihoods and wellbeing of vulnerable people. The revised UN Flash Appeal (March - August) estimates that some 10.2 million people across Ukraine are in need of food and livelihood assistance, showing an increase of over 350 percent compared to the estimate of the initial UN flash appeal of 2.25 million people.

These findings resonate with the WFP’s latest food security survey, which concluded that one in every three households in Ukraine are now food insecure. In eastern and southern parts of the country, which have witnessed the most intense impacts of the fighting, more than 50 percent of the population of Luhanksa (56 percent) and Kharkivska (50 percent) were found to be severely to moderately food insecure. Other Oblasts like Khersonska, Donetska,

Chernihivska also have about 45 percent of their populations facing high food insecurity.

Displacement has also taken a heavy toll on the food security of vulnerable populations, hampering access to nutritious food. About 54 percent of the internally displaced people (IDPs) are food insecure compared to 23 percent of resident populations who are still in their homes. IDPs in the eastern and southern parts of the country are the most food insecure—62 percent in the east and 59 percent in the south are severely to moderately food insecure.

About 35 percent of the population employ coping strategies such as reducing the number of meals eaten per day, the portion size of meals, restricting adult consumption to feed children, borrowing food, or eating less preferred foods.

More than 50 percent of the population in Luhanska,

Khersonska, and Chernihiviska are using such coping strategies. Separated families have higher levels of food insecurity. On average, 48 percent of separated families are food insecure compared to 29 percent of non-separated.

Amid these rising needs, humanitarian access remains impeded by ongoing fighting, hampering the delivery of the much-needed assistance to the vulnerable people in hard-toreach areas.