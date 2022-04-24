WFP Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries Situation Report #14, 24 April 2022

Highlights

WFP reached close to 2.3 million displaced and conflict-affected people with food and cash throughout Ukraine.

WFP delivered life-saving food assistance as part of the fifth humanitarian interagency convoy, reaching Chernihiv for the first time and assisting around 4,550 conflict-affected people.

WFP’s Ukraine emergency response is currently funded at 40 percent. Timely funding is urgently needed to avoid immediate pipeline breaks.

Situation Update

The humanitarian situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate, as a result of ongoing hostilities chiefly taking place in eastern and southern oblasts. Over a quarter of Ukraine’s population is currently displaced internally or in neighbouring countries. According to the latest assessment of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), around 60 per cent of those displaced are women. More than half of those displaced expressed their need for food. Over one quarter of internally displaced families with children under the age of five reported difficulties in feeding their children since the start of the conflict.

As hostilities intensify, the basic needs of people stranded in hard-to-reach areas increase, while also hampering efforts to establish humanitarian corridors to both evacuate civilians and deliver life-saving assistance. The most urgent and critical needs are in these locations with high levels of insecurity, disrupted food supply and retail capacities, and limited or sporadic humanitarian access. Logistics challenges are also increasing, constraining the access to the encircled and partially encircled oblasts of Ukraine. The limited availability of trucks and drivers willing to move to frontline areas are delaying the delivery of humanitarian assistance to some of the hardest-hit areas.

Lack of access to conflict zones is the biggest obstacle to providing life-saving food assistance. WFP continues to appeal for continuous, unimpeded access to families trapped in hard-to-reach, embattled cities, who face critical shortages of food, water and other essential supplies.