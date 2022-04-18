WFP Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries Situation Report #13, 16 April 2022

Highlights

WFP reached over 1.5 million displaced and conflict-affected people with food and cash in the eastern, northern and southern oblasts of Ukraine.

WFP delivered life-saving food assistance in the recently opened up city of Bucha and other areas in Kyiv oblast for the first time.

WFP Ukraine emergency response is currently funded at 36 percent. Timely funding is urgently needed to avoid an immediate pipeline break.

In numbers

1.56 million million conflict-affected people assisted by WFP (estimated)

12 million people in need (UN Flash Appeal, March 2022)

7.1 million internally displaced persons (IOM, 1 April 2022)

4.8 million people displaced to neighbouring countries (UNHCR, 15 April 2022)

186 WFP staff on the ground in Ukraine and neighbouring countries

Situation Update

The food security situation continues to deteriorate across Ukraine. Immediate food needs are reported in cities experiencing hostilities and in areas hosting growing flows of internally displaced persons (IDPs). Agricultural production and food provision are also severely affected by the conflict as per recent FAO assessment. The shortage of agricultural labourers and inputs, destruction of food systems assets and infrastructure and the reduced access to arable land will likely limit domestic production and food availability in Ukraine markets over the coming few months.

Several cities in the east and south of Ukraine remain inaccessible due to the active conflict. This includes Mariupol where over 120,000 people are stranded, unable to leave the city for several weeks and are in urgent need for food, water and other basic necessities. During a three-days visit to Ukraine this week, WFP Executive Director called for unimpeded access to families trapped in conflict areas and encircled cities in Ukraine, citing lack of access as the biggest obstacle to WFP’s life-saving operations.

Supply constraints are challenging timely delivery of humanitarian assistance in some of the hardest hit areas. These include the limited availability of trucks, reluctance of drivers to travel across frontline areas as well as the dwindling fuel supplies. In response, WFP is looking into innovative solutions such as using Uber as a transport mechanism. Alongside, securing additional warehouse capacity and prepositioning humanitarian commodities strategically close to areas with ongoing military operations is underway.

The conflict in Ukraine is also unleashing a three- dimensional crisis on food, energy and financial markets. Soaring staples prices, energy price hikes and supply shortage are increasing pressure on households worldwide, in the poorest countries in particular, likely to push up to 323 million people into acute levels of food insecurity. The Heads of the WFP, World bank and the International Monetary Fund urged to support vulnerable countries through grants to cover their financing needs, facilitate unhindered trade and invest in sustainable food production and nutrition security.