WFP Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries Situation Report #12, 10 April 2022

In numbers

1.1 million conflict-affected people assisted by WFP

12 million people in need (UN Flash Appeal, March 2022)

7.1 million internally displaced persons (IOM, 1 April 2022)

4.5 million people displaced to neighbouring countries (UNHCR, 9 April 2022)

190 WFP staff on the ground in Ukraine and neighbouring countries

WFP Emergency Response

In response to the Ukraine crisis, WFP has assisted 1.1 million people with in-kind and cash distributions to date and is scaling up to reach 2.3 million people by the end of April, a further 4 million in May and up to 6 million in June. WFP is also monitoring the growing flows of refugees and asylum seekers from Ukraine in neighbouring countries, particularly in Moldova where WFP assistance is targeting 30,000 refugees in April and preparing to scale up to accommodate surging needs. Logistics and emergency telecommunications services are being provided to the humanitarian community to ensure timely assistance inside and outside of Ukraine.