WFP Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries Situation Report #11, 6 April 2022

In numbers

1 million conflict-affected people assisted by WFP

12 million people in need (UN Flash Appeal)

7.1 million internally displaced persons (IOM, 1 April)

4.3 million people displaced to neighbouring countries (UNHCR)

195 WFP staff on the ground in Ukraine and neighbouring countries

Highlights

WFP Ukraine team continues to assist over 1 million internally displaced and conflict-affected people in encircled and hard-to-reach cities and oblasts inside Ukraine with much needed food and cash.

WFP Ukraine emergency response is currently funded at 27 percent. Timely funding is urgently needed to avoid an immediate pipeline break

WFP Emergency Response

In response to the Ukraine crisis, WFP has assisted over 1 million people with in-kind and cash distributions to date and is scaling up to reach 2.3 million people by the end of April, a further 4 million in May and up to 6 million in June.

In addition, WFP is assisting the growing flows of refugees and asylum seekers from Ukraine in neighbouring countries. Logistics and emergency telecommunications services are provided to the humanitarian community to ensure a timely assistance inside and outside of Ukraine.