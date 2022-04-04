WFP Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries Situation Report #10, 2 April 2022

In Numbers:

1 million conflict-affected people assisted by WFP

12 million people in need (UN Flash Appeal)

6.4 million internally displaced persons (IOM, 16 March)

4.1 million people displaced to neighbouring countries(UNHCR)

173 WFP staff on the ground in Ukraine and neighbouring countries

Highlights:

WFP dispatched 25 mt of food benefitting around 6,000 conflict-affected people with the third interagency convoy reaching Sumy safely on 31 March.

WFP Ukraine team has assisted one million displaced and conflict-affected people with food and cash in the eastern, northern and southern oblasts of Ukraine.

WFP Ukraine emergency response is currently funded at 27 percent. Timely funding is urgently needed to avoid an immediate pipeline break.