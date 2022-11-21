WFP Limited Emergency Operation - Ukraine External Situation Report #31 (19 November 2022)

Key Highlights

The heaviest wave of missile strikes since the beginning of the war, on 15 November, left more than 10 million Ukrainian people without power in the midst of cold and dark winter season, as WFP, with the support from many donors, is trying to reduce the funding shortfall of USD 619 million until May 2023 by 56%, pushing our pipeline break to early April, to sustain its assistance levels.

Over 1.7 million people in need have been assisted with food and cash in November to date.

On 15 November, WFP surpassed 2 million unique cash beneficiaries registered since March after another round of registration.

On 18 November, WFP and Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine have signed the second agreement for the continued improvements of the Unified Information System for the Social Sphere.

On 18 November, the Black Sea Grain Initiative was automatically extended for another 120 days in absence of objections from any of the parties.