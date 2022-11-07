WFP Limited Emergency Operation - Ukraine External Situation Report #30 (6 November 2022)

Key Highlights

As power outages and disruptions in basic services amidst cold temperatures threaten livelihood of civilians nationwide, WFP faces a funding shortfall of USD 664 million until April 2023 to sustain its assistance levels.

More than 2.7 million beneficiaries have been assisted with food and cash assistance in October.

Last month, WFP reached the milestone of surpassing USD 300 million of cash distributed since March to the most vulnerable and war affected families of Ukraine.

A few days after the initial announcement to pull out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative on 29 October, Russia reversed its decision on November 2 to rejoin the deal, allowing the resumption of operations after a brief halt.

WFP has opened a call for proposals for partnerships in the upcoming 2023 period.

WFP Ukraine Response

As the war in Ukraine dragged into a ninth month, hostilities in the frontline areas of eastern and southern Ukraine remain dynamic, while aerial bombardments and explosions targeting densely populated urban areas and critical infrastructure continue at high intensity. As a result, despite the effort to swiftly repair damaged key utility infrastructure (estimated 40% of infrastructure in energy sector alone), basic services such as electricity and water have been severely disrupted. In addition to the announced schedule of power outages and water cuts, which are planned in multiple blocks of few hours daily on rotational basis per administrative area, unannounced ad-hoc disruptions are frequently observed, affecting daily lives of all people across the country including Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro and Kherson.

To make things worse, the cold and damp winter season started to set in, with longer dark hours, leaving those who were already vulnerable due to the war with heightened risk, exacerbated by the power outages.

As the people displaced from their homes, living without reliable access to food, electricity and water, brace for extraordinarily tough winter months, WFP continues to appeal to international communities for support, with an aim to provide uninterrupted assistance to those who are in need in these challenging times.

During 31 October to 2 November, WFP Representative and Country Director joined the WFP Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Eastern Europe in a mission to the United States to address senior management and staffers from the US government about the dynamic nature of the conflict, and reiterated the need for further support.

On 3 November, two US senators, Democrat Chris Coons of Delaware and Republican Rob Portman of Ohio visited a WFP operations site in Kyiv, spoke with conflict-affected Ukrainian families, and reassured their continued humanitarian support.

With the support from its partners, WFP remains committed to respond to the needs of the people whose lives have been ravaged by the war, prioritizing the frontline and newly accessible areas including Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Odesa.