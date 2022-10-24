WFP Limited Emergency Operation - Ukraine External Situation Report #29 (21 October 2022)

Key Highlights

• The worsening security situation is raising the alarm for increasing humanitarian needs due to the war in Ukraine, also amidst decreasing temperatures, as WFP faces a funding shortfall of USD 677 million until April 2023.

• On the days of large-scale strikes (10, 11 and 17 October) by missiles and kamikaze drones, WFP remained operational, delivering almost 1,900 mt of food commodities in 11 regions of the country, including newly accessible areas.

• Almost 1.3 million beneficiaries have been assisted with food and cash assistance in October to date.

• 2 WFP-chartered vessel movements are expected at the Chornomorsk sea port in the Black Sea corridor; Pangeo, the sixth vessel is being loaded with 40,000 mt of wheat for Yemen and Afghanistan, while the seventh vessel,

Ikaria Angel, is enroute to Chornomorsk upon inspection from Istanbul, to be loaded with 30,000 mt of wheat for Ethiopia.

WFP Ukraine Response

The escalation of the war in Ukraine continues; in the last two weeks, a marked shift in targeted attacks has been noted. Following the explosion of a bridge linking Russia with Crimea on 8 October, aerial bombardments have intensified across Ukraine, including densely populated urban areas, such as the capital, Kyiv. Critical infrastructure continue to be damaged nationwide by targeted attacks, which is resulting in power cuts with increasing frequency, all while single-digit temperatures have started setting in.

While the hostilities continue, the most widespread aerial attacks since the early weeks of war happened on 10 October in cities including Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, and continued in the following days on 11 and 17 of October in various locations. On these dates, WFP and partners still reached more than 200,000 beneficiaries countrywide with close to 1,900 mt of food (Bread, 30-day rations, Wheat Flour, Rice, and Vegetable Oil) in 11 oblasts including contested regions of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

The latest attacks on Ukrainian cities are a somber reminder that humanitarian needs resulting from the war are growing, as further challenges are foreseen with increasing disruptions for basic services and worsening living conditions. With the support of partners, WFP remains committed to stand by and continue serving those who need assistance, prioritizing provision of uninterrupted support in these challenging times.