WFP Limited Emergency Operation - Ukraine External Situation Report #28 (7 October 2022)

Key Highlights

In newly accessible areas of Kharkiv, Kherson, and Luhansk oblasts, almost 300,000 heavily war-affected residents have been supported with over 2,500 mt of food assistance in September.

This month, WFP surpassed the milestone of serving war-affected people with more than 100,000 mt of food since the start of the response in February.

WFP assisted over 2.8 million beneficiaries with food and cash assistance in September.

A tri-partite agreement between WFP, the Ministry of Social Policy (MoSP), and a vendor was signed to strengthen the core system of the Unified Social Registry of MoSP on 8 October.

On 7 October, the fifth WFP-chartered vessel, New Island departed from Chornomorsk Sea port, loaded with 30,000 mt of wheat destined for Somalia further supporting humanitarian efforts.

The risk of a reduction of WFP support in Ukraine during the critical winter period continues, with a funding shortfall of USD 690 million until March 2023.

WFP Ukraine Response

The disputed referendum of eastern oblasts has driven a fear of the potential escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. This has also been manifested with increased military threats not only near the frontline but also drone attacks in other areas, including Odesa and Kyiv.

Despite these challenging circumstances, WFP continues to serve those in need directly with food and cash support; In September, over 2.8 million conflict-affected people have been directly assisted with food and cash transfers.

On 26 September, WFP Corporate Response Director, Corinne Fleischer and the Country Director in Ukraine, Matthew Hollingworth attended the Senior Officials Meeting on Ukraine organized by the European Union in Brussels, alongside members of the UN Country Team of Ukraine. The need to maintain critical assistance to the most vulnerable people throughout the winter months and support to the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative were key discussion points.