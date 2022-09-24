WFP Limited Emergency Operation - Ukraine External Situation Report #27 (23 September 2022)

Key Highlights
-
In September to date, WFP assisted over 1.4 million beneficiaries with food and cash assistance.
-
WFP is one of the first responders in newly accessible areas in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Kherson oblasts, having already reached almost 100,000 heavily war-affected residents with food assistance.
-
On 16 September, the WFP Representative and Country Director in Ukraine formally received his accreditation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, fully recognizing WFP as a UN organization in Ukraine.
-
On 23 September, the fourth WFP-chartered vessel, BC Vanessa departed from Odesa Sea port, loaded with 30,000 mt of wheat destined for Afghanistan further supporting humanitarian efforts.
-
While the current funding forecast estimates a shortfall of USD 434 million until December 2022, WFP is prioritizing prevention of a drastic decrease in assistance level, as humanitarian needs are expected to soar during the imminent winter season.