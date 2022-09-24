WFP Limited Emergency Operation - Ukraine External Situation Report #27 (23 September 2022)

Key Highlights

In September to date, WFP assisted over 1.4 million beneficiaries with food and cash assistance.

WFP is one of the first responders in newly accessible areas in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Kherson oblasts, having already reached almost 100,000 heavily war-affected residents with food assistance.

On 16 September, the WFP Representative and Country Director in Ukraine formally received his accreditation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, fully recognizing WFP as a UN organization in Ukraine.

On 23 September, the fourth WFP-chartered vessel, BC Vanessa departed from Odesa Sea port, loaded with 30,000 mt of wheat destined for Afghanistan further supporting humanitarian efforts.