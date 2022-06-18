Ukraine + 3 more

WFP Limited Emergency Operation - Ukraine External Situation Report #20 (18 June 2022)

Key Highlights

  • To date in June, WFP has served 1.4 million beneficiaries with food and cash assistance.

  • Vulnerability assessment and monitoring of operations are increasing using a combination of on-site and remote monitoring options, including in hard-to-reach areas (HTR).

  • A UN mission including WFP staff visited Odesa on 15 and 16 June, to look at Food Systems options for scaling up the movement of grain out of Ukraine through a combination of options, including increasing the capacity of the Danube river.

  • Fuel shortages remain a serious operational impediment across Ukraine. WFP is continuing to work on a number of options to avail fuel provision to critical humanitarian operation.

