WFP Limited Emergency Operation - Ukraine External Situation Report #20 (18 June 2022)

Key Highlights •

To date in June, WFP has served 1.4 million beneficiaries with food and cash assistance.

Vulnerability assessment and monitoring of operations are increasing using a combination of on-site and remote monitoring options, including in hard-to-reach areas (HTR).

A UN mission including WFP staff visited Odesa on 15 and 16 June, to look at Food Systems options for scaling up the movement of grain out of Ukraine through a combination of options, including increasing the capacity of the Danube river.