Weekly Update from the OSCE Observer Mission at Russian Checkpoints Gukovo and Donetsk based on information as of 18 August 2020

SUMMARY

_Kamensk-Shakhtinskiy, Russian Federation. The Observer Mission (OM) continues to operate 24/7 at both Border Crossing Points (BCPs). The overall number of border crossings by persons __increased at both BCPs compared to the previous week._

OPERATIONAL REMARKS

The OM is currently operating with 19 permanent international staff members, including the Chief Observer (CO). Four selected observers are waiting for their deployment, postponed according to the host country`s recommendation. The Mission is supported administratively by a staff member and the Chief of Fund Administration based in Vienna.

Update on COVID-19 measures

Activities have been impacted by COVID-19 and measures undertaken by the OM to ensure the safety and duty of care of its Mission members and compliance with measures set by the host country authorities. The Mission is continuing to keep the situation under review, in close contact with the OSCE Secretariat and the Chairmanship. Following the host country recommendations, the observers are applying a self-isolation regime between shifts at the border checkpoints and are adhering to social distancing. Due to the preventive measures taken by the central and regional authorities, the OM is faced with certain difficulties, but is still able to continue to fulfil its mandate without any limitations in its observation and reporting activities. After the reopening of the host country`s airspace on 1 August, the OM has started with planned leaves in a careful manner.

OBSERVATIONS AT THE BORDER CROSSING POINTS

Persons crossing the border

The profile of persons crossing the border can be categorized as follows:

Adults travelling on foot or by car with little or no luggage. Persons in military-style outfits. Families (often including elderly persons and/or children) travelling on foot or by car with a significant amount of luggage.

The average number of entries/exits increased from 9,937 to 10,888 per day at both BCPs compared to last week[1].

During the reporting period, the majority of border crossings were to the Russian Federation, with an average net flow of 396 per day for both BCPs. The Donetsk BCP continued to experience much more traffic than the Gukovo BCP.

Responding to the COVID-19 situation, the host country has closed its borders for the majority of foreigners starting from 18 March. Among the exceptions of persons allowed to cross the border (which entered into force on 19 March), are Ukrainian citizens and stateless persons holding passports or identification documents proving permanent residence in certain areas of Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine. In addition, reportedly, due to the threat of the spread of COVID-19, starting from 10 April, the organized passenger transport commuting between the non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region of Ukraine and the Russian Federation was temporarily suspended and restored from 25 June.

Persons in military-style outfits

During the reporting period, the number of persons in military style outfits crossing the border was two, compared to two last week. No persons crossed into the Russian Federation while two of the observed crossed into Ukraine. These individuals crossed the border on foot.

Families with a significant amount of luggage

The OTs continued to report on families, sometimes with elderly persons and/or children, crossing the border at both BCPs with a significant amount of luggage, or travelling in heavily loaded cars. During this reporting week, four families were observed crossing into the Russian Federation while another six families were observed crossing into Ukraine, compared to the previous reporting period when four families were observed crossing to the Russian Federation, while another four families crossed into Ukraine.

**Bus connections **

Regular local and long-distance bus connections continued to operate between Ukraine (mostly from/to the Luhansk region) and the Russian Federation. During the reporting period, the OTs observed a slight decrease in the overall number of buses crossing the border at both BCPs (360 compared to 363 observed during the previous week). There were 194 buses bound for the Russian Federation and 166 bound for Ukraine.

Among the bus connections observed by the OTs, the following “irregular” routes or destinations: "Luhansk-Sevastopol" and "Luhansk-Simferopol were noted.

Trucks

During the reporting period, the OTs observed a significant increase in the overall number of trucks crossing the border at both BCPs (1,033 compared to 865 during the previous reporting week); 509 at the Gukovo BCP and 524 at the Donetsk BCP, 566 of these trucks crossed into the Russian Federation and 467 crossed into Ukraine. Most of the trucks observed by the OTs had Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region; however, on a daily basis, the OTs also noted trucks registered in the Russian Federation, Lithuania, Belarus, Ukraine, and trucks with “LPR” plates.

The OTs also continued to observe tanker trucks crossing the border in both directions. During the reporting week, the number of tanker trucks did not change, and it remained 61 similar to the previous week. These trucks were observed crossing the border at both BCPs. The trucks had the words “Propane” and “Flammable” written across the tanks in either Russian or Ukrainian. The majority of tanker trucks had hazard signs, indicating that they were transporting propane or a mix of propane and butane. All trucks underwent systematic inspection by the Russian Federation officials, which could include an X-ray check. Due to the unfavourable observation position at the Gukovo BCP, the OTs continued to be unable to observe any X-ray checks.

During the reporting period, the X-ray vehicle at the Donetsk BCP was not operating due to the ongoing ground construction activities and no X-ray checks were observed.

Minivans

The OM continued to observe passenger and cargo minivans[2] crossing the border in both directions at both BCPs. The OTs observed minivans predominantly with Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region; however, the OTs also saw minivans registered in the Russian Federation. Compared to the previous week, the number of cargo minivans decreased from 163 to 142 vehicles, 64 crossed into the Russian Federation and another 78 into Ukraine.

Trains

The OTs continued to pick up the sound of trains on the railway tracks located approximately 150m south-west of the Gukovo BCP. During the reporting week, the OTs heard trains on 25 occasions; the OTs assessed that 12 trains were travelling to the Russian Federation and the remaining 13 trains were travelling to Ukraine (more details are provided in the sections “trends and figures at a glance” below).

Visual observation was not possible because of the line of trees located between the train tracks and the BCP.

Other observations

The majority of vehicles crossing the border had Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region or Russian Federation licence plates. A significant number of vehicles with “LPR” plates were also observed crossing the border in both directions on a daily basis. The OTs also observed cars with licence plates registered in Poland and Georgia.

During the reporting week, the OTs at both BCPs noticed helicopters flying along the border on two separate occasions:

On 12 August at 10:10, the OT at the Gukovo BCP observed a helicopter type Mi8 flying from the south-east in a north-easterly direction. The helicopter remained inside the airspace of the Russian Federation the entire time it was visible to the OT. The OT was unable to notice any other details from its position.

The same day at 10:27, the OT at the Donetsk BCP observed a helicopter type Mi8/Mi17 flying from the north-east in a north-westerly direction at an altitude of approximately 200m. The helicopter remained inside the airspace of the Russian Federation the entire time it was visible to the OT.

During the reporting week, the OTs observed ambulances on four separate occasions:

On 12 August at 22:20, the OT at the Donetsk BCP observed an ambulance with Russian Federation licence plates with two individuals on board entering the BCP from the Russian Federation and parking behind the main building. The vehicle had the inscription "Urgent Medical Help" (in Russian) on the side. At 22:43, the ambulance drove back to the Russian Federation.

On 13 August at 08:27, the OT at the Donetsk BCP observed an ambulance with "LPR" plates and two individuals on board entering the BCP from Ukraine. After undergoing border control procedures, the vehicle crossed into the Russian Federation at 08:49.

The same day at 13:50, the OT at the Donetsk BCP observed an ambulance with “LPR” plates and two individuals on board entering the BCP from the Russian Federation and parking at the customs control area. The vehicle underwent border control procedures and left for Ukraine at 13:55.

On 15 August at 14:18, the OT at the Gukovo BCP observed an ambulance with a driver on board entering the BCP from the Russian Federation and parking behind the main building. The vehicle drove back towards the Russian Federation at 14:28. The OT was unable to notice any other details from its position.

On 14 August at 13:05, the OT at the Donetsk BCP observed a group of 16 brand-new type vehicles with no licence plates, accompanied by a car with "LPR" plates entering the BCP from the Russian Federation and parking at the customs control area. Out of 16 vehicles, there were eight passenger minivans painted in yellow with the sign "Children" (in Russian) displayed on the sides, six white cargo minivans (all minivans were type "Ford") and one public utility vehicle type "Kamaz". After undergoing customs control procedures, all the vehicles left for Ukraine at 17:45.

For trends and figures at a glance covering the period from 14 July to 18 August 2020, please seethe attachment here.

[1]Based on data received from the Regional Representation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

[2] Cargo minivans: light commercial vehicles with a maximum authorized mass of more than 3.5 t and not more than 7.5 t; with or without a trailer with a maximum mass of less than 750 kg (small cargo vehicles which correspond to driving licence C1).