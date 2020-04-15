Weekly Update from the OSCE Observer Mission at Russian Checkpoints Gukovo and Donetsk based on information as of 14 April 2020

SUMMARY

Kamensk-Shakhtinskiy, Russian Federation. The Observer Mission (OM) continues to operate 24/7 at both Border Crossing Points (BCPs). The overall number of border crossings by persons decreased at both BCPs compared to the previous week.

OPERATIONAL REMARKS

The OM is currently operating with 21 permanent international staff members, including the Chief Observer (CO). The Mission is supported administratively by a staff member and the Chief of Fund Administration based in Vienna.

Update on COVID-19 measures

Activities have been impacted by COVID-19 and measures undertaken by the OM to ensure the safety and duty of care of its Mission members and compliance with measures set by the host country authorities. The Mission is continuing to keep the situation under review, in close contact with the OSCE Secretariat and Chairmanship and it is capable of continuing to fulfill its mandate under the current circumstances. Due to the mandatory self-isolation and social distancing in the Mission’s area, the OM’s main office has operated with limited capacity as of 30 March, but without significant consequences in the Mission’s observation and reporting activities.

OBSERVATIONS AT THE BORDER CROSSING POINTS

Persons crossing the border

The profile of persons crossing the border can be categorized as follows:

Adults travelling on foot or by car with little or no luggage;

Persons in military-style outfits;

Families (often including elderly persons and/or children) travelling on foot or by car with a significant amount of luggage.

The average number of entries/exits decreased from 1,111 to 846 per day at both BCPs compared to last week.

During the reporting period, the majority of border crossings were to Ukraine, with an average net flow of 220 per day for both BCPs. The Donetsk BCP continued to experience much more traffic than the Gukovo BCP.

Responding to the COVID-19 situation, the host country has closed its borders for the majority of foreigners from 18 March to 1 May. Among the exceptions of persons allowed to cross the border (which entered into force on 19 March), are Ukrainian citizens and stateless persons holding passports or identification documents proving permanent residence in certain areas of Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine. This category of people crossing is significant at both BCPs. In addition, reportedly, due to the threat of the spread of COVID-19, starting from 10 April, the organized passenger transport commuting between the non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region of Ukraine and the Russian Federation was suspended.

Persons in military-style outfits

During the reporting period, the number of persons in military-style outfits crossing the border in both directions at both BCPs was five, compared to nine last week, no crossings of this category was observed into the Russian Federation, while five were observed crossing into Ukraine (40 per cent of this category’s crossings occurred at the Donetsk BCP). They continued to cross the border individually or in groups. Most individuals crossed on foot, however, some made use of private vehicles, buses or minivans, making it more difficult for the observer teams (OTs) to observe their movement across the border, especially since some of the private vehicles had tinted windows, and buses and minivans had drawn curtains.

Families with a significant amount of luggage

The OTs continued to report on families, sometimes with elderly persons and/or children, crossing the border at both BCPs with a significant amount of luggage, or travelling in heavily loaded cars. During this reporting week, no families were observed crossing into the Russian Federation while four families were observed crossing into Ukraine, compared to the previous reporting period when also no families were observed crossing to the Russian Federation and three families crossed into Ukraine.

Bus connections

Regular local and long-distance bus connections continued to operate between Ukraine (mostly from/to the Luhansk region) and the Russian Federation until 10 April. In addition to regular bus connections, the OTs continued to observe bus connections on irregular routes. Often the buses did not state their route; instead they had a sign on the windshield stating “irregular”.

During the reporting period, and especially due to the above-mentioned restrictions from 10 April, the OTs observed a decrease in the overall number of buses crossing the border at both BCPs (51 compared to 64 observed during the previous week). There were 26 buses bound for the Russian Federation and the remaining 25 bound for Ukraine.

On some occasions, the OTs noticed the bus drivers removing the itinerary signs from the windshields of their buses, while some buses did not display their route at all. The majority of long-distance buses commuting between the Luhansk region and cities in the Russian Federation had Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region and “LPR” plates.

Trucks

During the reporting period, the OTs observed a decrease in the overall number of trucks crossing the border at both BCPs (734 compared to 825 during the previous reporting week); 378 at the Gukovo BCP and 356 at the Donetsk BCP, 392 of these trucks crossed into the Russian Federation and 342 crossed into Ukraine. Most of the trucks observed by the OTs had Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region; however, on a daily basis, the OTs also noted trucks registered in the Russian Federation and trucks with “LPR” plates.

The OTs also continued to observe tanker trucks crossing the border in both directions. During the reporting week, the number of tanker trucks increased from 45 to 56. These trucks were observed crossing the border at both BCPs. The trucks had the words “Propane” and “Flammable” written across the tanks in either Russian or Ukrainian. The majority of tanker trucks had hazard signs, indicating that they were transporting propane or a mix of propane and butane.

All trucks underwent systematic inspection by Russian Federation officials, which could include an X-ray check. Due to the unfavourable observation position at the Gukovo BCP, the OTs continued to be unable to observe any X-ray checks.

Compared to the previous week, the total number of X-ray checks at the Donetsk BCP decreased from 153 to 98. Of the total number of trucks scanned, 84 trucks (86 per cent) were bound for Ukraine: the remaining 14 trucks (14 per cent) crossed into the Russian Federation).

Minivans

The OM continued to observe passenger and cargo minivans[2] crossing the border in both directions at both BCPs. The OTs observed minivans predominantly with Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region; however, the OTs also frequently saw minivans registered in the Russian Federation. Compared to the previous week, the number of cargo minivans decreased from 37 to 22 vehicles; ten crossed into the Russian Federation and another 12 into Ukraine.

Trains

The OTs continued to pick up the sound of trains on the railway tracks located approximately 150m south-west of the Gukovo BCP. During the reporting week, the OTs heard trains on 19 occasions; the OTs assessed that nine trains were travelling to the Russian Federation and ten to Ukraine (more details are provided in the sections “trends and figures at a glance” below).

Visual observation was not possible because of the line of trees located between the train tracks and the BCP.

Other observations

The majority of vehicles crossing the border had Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region, or Russian Federation licence plates. A significant number of vehicles with “LPR” plates were also observed crossing the border in both directions on a daily basis.

On 8 April at 12:05, the Donetsk OT observed two ambulances with “LPR” plates arriving at the BCP from Ukraine. While undergoing border control procedures, the OT observed the presence of a driver and one paramedic on board each vehicle. At 12:30, both vehicles left the BCP towards the Russian Federation. The same day at 18:16, both ambulances were observed crossing back to Ukraine. From its position, the OT was unable to observe any other details.

On 9 April at 11:01, the OT at the Donetsk BCP observed a helicopter type Mi-17 painted in white and blue, flying at an altitude of approximately 500 metres. It arrived from a north-easterly direction and at a distance of approximately 100 metres from the BCP it made a turn in a north-northwesterly direction. The helicopter remained inside the airspace of the Russian Federation the entire time it was visible to the OT.

On 12 April at 17:11, an ambulance arrived at the Donetsk BCP from the Russian Federation side. At 17:22, the vehicle then crossed the border to Ukraine. From its position the OT was unable to observe any other details.

For trends and figures at a glance covering the period from 10 March to 14 April 2020, please see the attachment here.

Contacts:

Communication and Media Relations Section

Phone: + 43 676 71 74 592

press@osce.org