Weekly Update from the OSCE Observer Mission at Russian Checkpoints Gukovo and Donetsk based on information as of 31 December 2019

SUMMARY

Kamensk-Shakhtinskiy, Russian Federation. The Observer Mission (OM) continues to operate 24/7 at both Border Crossing Points (BCPs). The overall number of border crossings by persons increased at both BCPs compared to the previous week.

OPERATIONAL REMARKS

The OM is currently operating with 22 permanent international staff members, including the Chief Observer (CO). The Mission is supported administratively by a staff member and the Chief of Fund Administration based in Vienna.

OBSERVATIONS AT THE BORDER CROSSING POINTS

Persons crossing the border

The profile of persons crossing the border can be categorized as follows:

Adults travelling on foot or by car with little or no luggage; Persons in military-style outfits; Families (often including elderly persons and/or children) travelling on foot or by car with a significant amount of luggage.

The average number of entries/exits increased from 11,892 to 14,271 per day at both BCPs compared to last week[1].

During the reporting period, the majority of border crossings were to Ukraine, with an average net flow of 2061 per day for both BCPs.

The Donetsk BCP continued to experience much more traffic than the Gukovo BCP.

Persons in military-style outfits

During the reporting period, the number of persons in military-style outfits crossing the border in both directions at both BCPs was 20, compared to 13 last week: ten of them crossed into the Russian Federation, and ten into Ukraine (75 per cent of this category’s crossings occurred at the Donetsk BCP). They continued to cross the border individually or in groups. Most individuals crossed on foot, however, some made use of private vehicles, buses or minivans, making it more difficult for the observer teams (OTs) to observe their movement across the border, especially since some of the private vehicles had tinted windows, and buses and minivans had drawn curtains.

Families with a significant amount of luggage

The OTs continued to report on families, sometimes with elderly persons and/or children, crossing the border at both BCPs with a significant amount of luggage, or travelling in heavily loaded cars. During this reporting week, five families were observed crossing into the Russian Federation and four families were observed crossing into Ukraine, compared to the previous reporting period when four families were observed crossing to the Russian Federation and four into Ukraine.

Bus connections

Regular local and long-distance bus connections continued to operate between Ukraine (mostly from/to the Luhansk region) and the Russian Federation. In addition to regular bus connections, the OTs continued to observe bus connections on irregular routes. Often the buses did not state their route; instead they had a sign on the windshield stating “irregular”.

During the reporting period, the OTs observed an increase in the overall number of buses crossing the border at both BCPs (597 compared to 462 observed during the previous week). There were 297 buses bound for the Russian Federation and 300 bound for Ukraine.

On some occasions, the OTs noticed the bus drivers removing the itinerary signs from the windshields of their buses, while some buses did not display their route at all. The majority of long-distance buses commuting between the Luhansk region and cities in the Russian Federation had Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region and “LPR” plates.

Trucks

During the reporting period, the OTs observed 595 trucks (compared to 962 during the previous reporting week) crossing the border in both directions at both BCPs (246 at the Gukovo BCP and 349 at the Donetsk BCP); 242 of these trucks crossed into the Russian Federation and 353 crossed into Ukraine. Most of the trucks observed by the OTs had Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region; however, on a daily basis, the OTs also noted trucks registered in Belarus, the Russian Federation and with “LPR” plates.

The OTs also continued to observe tanker trucks crossing the border in both directions. During the reporting week, the number of tanker trucks slightly decreased from 48 to 47. These trucks were observed crossing the border at both BCPs. The trucks had the words “Propane” and “Flammable” written across the tanks in either Russian or Ukrainian. The majority of tanker trucks had hazard signs, indicating that they were transporting propane or a mix of propane and butane.

All trucks underwent systematic inspection by Russian Federation officials, which could include an X-ray check. Due to the unfavourable observation position at the Gukovo BCP, the OTs continued to be unable to observe any X-ray checks.

Compared to the previous week, the total number of X-ray checks at the Donetsk BCP decreased from 121 to 66; 58 trucks (88 per cent) were bound for Ukraine, the remaining eight trucks (12 per cent) crossed into the Russian Federation.

Minivans

The OM continued to observe passenger and cargo minivans[2] crossing the border in both directions at both BCPs. The OTs observed minivans predominantly with Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region; however, the OTs also frequently saw minivans registered in the Russian Federation. Compared to the previous week, the number of cargo minivans slightly increased from 146 to 153 vehicles; 72 crossed into the Russian Federation and another 81 into Ukraine.

Trains

The OTs continued to pick up the sound of trains on the railway tracks located approximately 150m south-west of the Gukovo BCP. During the reporting week, the OTs heard trains on 20 occasions; the OTs assessed that 13 trains were travelling to the Russian Federation and seven to Ukraine (more details are provided in the sections “trends and figures at a glance” below).

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine was regularly informed about the trains bound for Ukraine. Visual observation was not possible because of the line of trees located between the train tracks and the BCP.

Other observations

The majority of vehicles crossing the border had Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region, or Russian Federation licence plates. A significant number of vehicles with “LPR” plates were also observed crossing the border in both directions on a daily basis. The OTs also observed cars with “DPR” plates and licence plates from Georgia.

During the reporting week, the OTs at Donetsk BCP observed ambulances on four separate occasions:

On 26 December at 09:46, an ambulance with Russian Federation licence plates entered the BCP from the Ukrainian side. The driver and one paramedic were observed inside the vehicle. The ambulance underwent border control procedures and crossed into the Russian Federation.

On 28 December at 09:00, an ambulance arrived at the BCP from the Ukrainian side. The ambulance underwent border control procedures and crossed into the Russian Federation at 09:05.

On 29 December at 21:09, an ambulance with Russian Federation licence plates entered the BCP from the Russian Federation side. The driver and two paramedics were observed on board. The ambulance parked in front of the main building and two paramedics entered the building and returned after a short while. At 21:37, the ambulance returned to the Russian Federation.

On 30 December at 14:57, an ambulance with Russian Federation licence plates entered the BCP from the Russian Federation side and parked behind the main building. At 15:10, the ambulance returned to the Russian Federation.

Among other observations, the OTs at Donetsk BCP observed groups of new utility vehicles crossing the border from the Russian Federation into Ukraine on two separate occasions:

On 25 December at 14:35, a group of nine brand new public utility vehicles arrived from the Russian Federation and entered the BCP area. The group consisted of seven "KAMAZ" city garbage trucks and two salt trucks "MAZ". The vehicles were painted in a combination of white and orange and had no licence plates or visible inscriptions. At 16:30, the last vehicle crossed the border into Ukraine. All the vehicles underwent regular custom procedures.

On 27 December at 15:40, ten brand new public utility vehicles were observed entering the BCP area from the Russian Federation. The group consisted of ten "GAZ" trucks with hydraulic lift platforms. The trucks had no licence plates, nor visible inscriptions. The group was accompanied by a white minibus with "LPR" plates. All the vehicles underwent custom procedures and crossed into Ukraine at 17:20.

For trends and figures at a glance covering the period from 24 December to 31 December 2019, please see the attachment here

[1] Based on data received from the Regional Representation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

[2] Cargo minivans: light commercial vehicles with a maximum authorized mass of more than 3.5 t and not more than 7.5 t; with or without a trailer with a maximum mass of less than 750 kg (small cargo vehicles which correspond to driving licence C1).

Contacts

Communication and Media Relations Section

OSCE Secretariat

Phone: + 43 676 71 74 592

press@osce.org