Weekly Update from the OSCE Observer Mission at Russian Checkpoints Gukovo and Donetsk based on information as of 30 April 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

SUMMARY

Kamensk-Shakhtinskiy, Russian Federation. The Observer Mission (OM) continues to operate 24/7 at both Border Crossing Points (BCPs). The overall number of border crossings by persons increased at both BCPs compared to the previous week. Three vehicles of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations crossed into Ukraine on 26 April and returned to the Russian Federation the next day.

OPERATIONAL REMARKS

The OM is currently operating with 21 permanent international staff members, including the Chief Observer (CO). The Mission is supported administratively by a staff member and the Chief of Fund Administration based in Vienna.

OBSERVATIONS AT THE BORDER CROSSING POINTS

Persons crossing the border

The profile of the people crossing the border can be categorized as follows:

Adults travelling on foot or by car with little or no luggage; Persons in military-style outfits; Families (often including elderly people and/or children) travelling on foot or by car with a significant amount of luggage.

The average number of entries/exits increased from 10,264 to 10,895 per day at both BCPs compared to last week.

During the reporting period, the majority of border crossings were to Ukraine, with an average net flow of minus 981 per day for both BCPs.

The Donetsk BCP continued to experience more traffic than the Gukovo BCP.

Persons in military-style outfits

During the reporting period, the number of persons in military-style outfits noted crossing the border in both directions at both BCPs was 13 this week compared to 33 last week: eight of them crossed into the Russian Federation, and five into Ukraine. They continued to cross the border individually or in groups. Most individuals crossed on foot, however, some made use of private vehicles, buses or minivans, making it more difficult for the observer teams (OTs) to observe their movement across the border, especially since some of the private vehicles have tinted windows, and buses and minivans have drawn curtains.

Families with a significant amount of luggage

The OTs continued to report on families crossing the border, sometimes with elderly people and/or children, at both BCPs with a significant amount of luggage, or travelling in heavily loaded cars. During this reporting week, five families were observed crossing into the Russian Federation and seven were observed crossing into Ukraine, compared to the previous reporting period when four families were observed crossing into Russian Federation and six into Ukraine.

Bus connections

Regular local and long-distance bus connections continued to operate between Ukraine (mostly from/to the Luhansk region) and the Russian Federation. In addition to regular bus connections, the OTs continued to observe bus connections on irregular routes. Often the buses do not state their route; instead, they have a sign on the windshield stating “irregular”.

During the reporting period, the OTs observed an increase in the overall number of buses crossing the border at both BCPs (368 compared to 344 observed during the previous week). There were 185 buses bound for the Russian Federation and 183 bound for Ukraine. Among the bus connections observed by the OTs, the “irregular” route “Rovenky-Kyiv” was noted.

On some occasions, the OTs noticed the bus drivers removing the itinerary signs from the windshields of their buses, while some buses do not display their route at all. The majority of long-distance buses commuting between the Luhansk region and cities in the Russian Federation have Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region.

Trucks

During the reporting period, the OTs observed 797 trucks (922 during the previous reporting week) crossing the border in both directions at the both BCPs, (239 at the Gukovo BCP and 558 at the Donetsk BCP); 350 of these trucks crossed into the Russian Federation and 447 crossed into Ukraine. Most of the trucks observed by the OTs had Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region; however, on a daily basis, the OTs also noted trucks registered in Belarus, the Russian Federation and some with “LPR” plates.

The OTs also continued to observe tanker trucks crossing the border in both directions. During the reporting week, the number of tanker trucks increased to 77 (compared to 44 during the previous reporting period). These trucks were observed crossing the border at both BCPs. The trucks had the words “Propane” and “Flammable” written across the tanks in either Russian or Ukrainian. The majority of tanker trucks had hazard signs, indicating that they were transporting propane or a mix of propane and butane.

All trucks undergo systematic inspection by Russian Federation officials, which may include an X-ray check. Due to the unfavourable observation position at the Gukovo BCP, the OTs continued to be unable to observe any X-ray checks.

Compared to the previous week, the total number of X-ray checks at the Donetsk BCP decreased from 179 to 133: of the total number of trucks scanned, 87 trucks (65 per cent) were bound for Ukraine; the remaining 46 trucks (35 per cent) crossed into the Russian Federation.

Minivans

The OM continued to observe passenger and cargo minivans crossing the border in both directions at both BCPs. The OTs observed minivans predominantly with Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region; however, the OTs also frequently saw minivans registered in the Russian Federation. Compared to the previous week, the number of cargo minivans increased from 140 to 157 vehicles; 74 crossed into the Russian Federation and another 83 into Ukraine.

Trains

The OTs continued to pick up the sound of trains running on the railway tracks located approximately 150m south-west of the Gukovo BCP. During the reporting week, the OTs heard trains on 30 occasions; the OTs assessed that fifteen trains were travelling to the Russian Federation and fifteen to Ukraine (more details are provided on the sections “trends and figures at a glance”). The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine was regularly informed about the trains bound for Ukraine.

Visual observation was not possible because of the line of trees located between the train tracks and the BCP.

Other observations

The majority of vehicles crossing the border had Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region, or Russian Federation licence plates. A significant number of vehicles with “LPR” plates were also observed crossing the border in both directions on a daily basis. In addition, cars with Polish licence plates were also noted.

On 23 April, the OTs at both BCPs observed a helicopter, type Mi-17, flying along the border within Russian Federation airspace on four separate occasions.

A Mi-17 was first noted at 14:46 at the Gukovo BCP, flying from an eastern to a northern direction at an altitude of around 100m. Later on, at 15:04, the OT at the Donetsk BCP, observed a Mi-17 helicopter flying from an eastern direction at an altitude of around 50m. At 15:10, the helicopter made a turn and flew to the north. At 15:55, the same type aircraft arrived from a northern direction, flew over the Donetsk BCP and continued to fly in a southerly direction.During the same day, at 16:07 a Mi-17 helicopter again flew over the Gukovo BCP coming from the north before heading in an easterly direction.

On 26 April at 06:45, the OT at the Donetsk BCP observed three vehicles (a “Gazel” and two “Kamaz” trucks) with the inscription of the Ministry of the Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation crossing the border from the Russian Federation to Ukraine (a Spot Report was issued the same day). On 27 April, the three vehicles crossed back into the Russian Federation at the Donetsk BCP after undergoing ten minutes of border control procedures.

On 28 April at 05:23, an ambulance was observed entering the Donetsk BCP from the Russian Federation. After it parked near the border checking area, a female paramedic left the vehicle and went towards the main building. After around ten minutes, the paramedic came back to the vehicle and the ambulance returned towards the Russian Federation.