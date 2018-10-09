Weekly Update from the OSCE Observer Mission at Russian Checkpoints Gukovo and Donetsk based on information as of 9 October 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

SUMMARY

Kamensk-Shakhtinskiy, Russian Federation. The Observer Mission (OM) continues to operate 24/7 at both Border Crossing Points (BCPs). The overall number of border crossings by persons decreased at both BCPs compared to the previous week.

OPERATIONAL REMARKS

The OM is currently operating with 20 permanent international staff members, including the Chief Observer (CO). The Mission is supported administratively by a Vienna-based staff member.

OBSERVATIONS AT THE BORDER CROSSING POINTS

Persons crossing the border

The profile of the people crossing the border can be categorized as follows:

Adults travelling on foot or by car with little or no luggage;

Persons in military-style outfits;

Families (often including elderly people and/or children) travelling on foot or by car with a significant amount of luggage.

The average number of entries/exits decreased from 10,636 to 10,317 per day at both BCPs compared to last week.

During the reporting period, the majority of border crossings were to Ukraine, with an average net flow of minus 50 for both BCPs.

The Donetsk BCP continued to experience more traffic than the Gukovo BCP.

Persons in military-style outfits

During the reporting period, the number of persons in military-style outfits crossing the border in both directions at both BCPs decreased to 33 (compared to 40 last week); 24 of them crossed into the Russian Federation, and nine into Ukraine (76 per cent of this category’s crossings occurred at the Donetsk BCP). They continued to cross the border individually or in groups. Most individuals crossed on foot, however, some made use of private vehicles, buses or minivans, making it more difficult for the observer teams (OTs) to observe their movement across the border, especially since some of the private vehicles have tinted windows, and buses and minivans have drawn curtains.

Families with a significant amount of luggage

The OTs continued to report on families crossing the border, sometimes with elderly people and/or children, at both BCPs with a significant amount of luggage, or travelling in heavily loaded cars. During this reporting week, ten families were observed crossing into the Russian Federation and 11 were observed crossing into Ukraine, compared to the previous reporting period when six families were observed crossing the border into the Russian Federation and six into Ukraine.

Bus connections

Regular local and long-distance bus connections continued to operate between Ukraine (mostly from/to the Luhansk region) and the Russian Federation. In addition to regular bus connections, the OTs continued to observe bus connections on irregular routes. Often the buses do not state their route; instead they have a sign on the windshield stating “irregular”.

During the reporting period, the OTs observed a decrease in the overall number of buses crossing the border at both BCPs (335 compared to 409 observed during the previous week). There were 176 buses bound for the Russian Federation and 159 bound for Ukraine.

Among the bus connections observed by the OTs, the following “irregular” routes or destinations were noted: Alchevsk - Kyiv; Kyiv; Luhansk - Kharkiv; Luhansk - Kyiv-Moscow; Luhansk -Sevastopol; Luhansk - Simferopol; Luhansk - Yalta.

On some occasions, the OTs noticed the bus drivers removing the itinerary signs from the windshields of their buses, while some buses do not display their route at all. The majority of long-distance buses commuting between the Luhansk region and cities in the Russian Federation have Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region.

Trucks

During the reporting period, the OM observed a decrease in the overall number of trucks crossing the border in both directions and at both BCPs. Compared to the previous week, the total number of trucks went from 903 to 834 (281 at the Gukovo BCP and 553 at the Donetsk BCP); 478 of these trucks crossed into the Russian Federation and 356 crossed into Ukraine. Most of the trucks observed by the OTs had Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region.

Among them, the OTs also continued to observe tanker trucks crossing the border in both directions. During the reporting week, the number of tanker trucks decreased to 50 (compared to 60 during the previous reporting period). These trucks were observed crossing the border at both BCPs. The trucks had the words “Propane” and “Flammable” written across the tanks in either Russian or Ukrainian. The majority of tanker trucks had hazard signs, indicating that they were transporting propane or a mix of propane and butane.

All trucks undergo systematic inspection by Russian Federation officials, which may include an X-ray check. Due to the unfavourable observation position at the Gukovo BCP, the OTs continued to be unable to observe any X-ray checks.

Compared to the previous week, the total number of X-ray checks at the Donetsk BCP decreased from 124 to 81: of the total number of trucks scanned, 48 trucks (59 per cent) were bound for Ukraine; the remaining 33 trucks (41 per cent) crossed into the Russian Federation.

Minivans

The OM continued to observe passenger and cargo minivans[2] crossing the border in both directions at both BCPs. The OTs observed minivans predominantly with Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region; however, the OTs also frequently saw minivans registered in the Russian Federation. Compared to the previous week, the number of cargo minivans decreased from 156 to 143 vehicles; 74 crossed into the Russian Federation and another 69 into Ukraine.

Trains

The OTs continued to pick up the sound of trains running on the railway tracks located approximately 150 metres south-west of the Gukovo BCP. During the reporting week, the OTs heard trains on 20 occasions, compared to 17 last week; the OTs assessed that 12 trains were travelling to the Russian Federation and the rest to Ukraine. The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine was regularly informed about the trains bound for Ukraine.

Visual observation was not possible because of the line of trees located between the train tracks and the BCP.

Other observations

The majority of vehicles crossing the border had Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region, or Russian Federation licence plates. A significant number of vehicles with “LPR” plates were also observed crossing the border in both directions on a daily basis, as were vehicles with “DPR” plates and with Slovak, Polish, Lithuanian, Georgian and Belarusian licence plates.

During the reporting period, the OTs observed ambulances on four occasions, one in Gukovo and three in Donetsk BCP. On 4 October at 21:33 in Gukovo BCP, an ambulance with “LPR” plates passed from Ukraine to the Russian Federation. On 5 October at 19:30 in Donetsk BCP, an ambulance was observed crossing from the Russian Federation into Ukraine. The OT could not observe any additional details. Again on 6 October at 23:21, an ambulance with Russian Federation licence plates (with two paramedics inside) entered the BCP from the Russian Federation. It bore the inscription “Ambulance 112” (in English) on the front and rear, and “Urgent Medical Help 112” (in Russian) on its sides. The ambulance stayed near to the main building until 23:43, after which it returned to Russian Federation. The OT could not observe if they had taken any patients with them. On 6 October at 04:50, the same ambulance entered the BCP from the Russian Federation. It stayed near to the main building until 05:04 and then returned to the Russian Federation.

