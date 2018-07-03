Weekly Update from the OSCE Observer Mission at Russian Checkpoints Gukovo and Donetsk based on information as of 3 July 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

SUMMARY

KAMENSK-SHAKHTINSKIY, Russian Federation. The Observer Mission (OM) continues to operate 24/7 at both Border Crossing Points (BCPs). The overall number of border crossings by persons slightly decreased at both BCPs. On 28 June, the seventy-six Russian convoy of 17 vehicles crossed into Ukraine and returned through the Donetsk Border Crossing Point.

OPERATIONAL REMARKS

The OM is currently operating with 20 permanent international staff members, including the Chief Observer (CO). The Mission is supported administratively by a Vienna-based staff member.

OBSERVATIONS AT THE BORDER CROSSING POINTS

Persons crossing the border

The profile of the people crossing the border can be categorized as follows:

Adults travelling on foot or by car with little or no luggage; Persons in military-style outfits; Families (often including elderly people and/or children) travelling on foot or by car with a significant amount of luggage. The average number of entries/exits slightly decreased from 11,702 to 11,605 per day at both BCPs compared to last week. The average net flow for both BCPs went from plus 169 to plus 120 (in both occasions more entries into the Russian Federation).

The Donetsk BCP continued to experience more traffic than the Gukovo BCP. The cross-border movements registered at both BCPs accounted for 35.8 per cent of all entries/exits in Rostov region[1].

Persons in military-style outfits

During the reporting period, the number of persons in military-style outfits crossing the border in both directions at both BCPs increased 42.8 per cent (30 persons compared to 21 last week); 16 of them crossed into the Russian Federation, 14 into Ukraine. Seventy-three percent of these crossings occurred at the Donetsk BCP, while the other 27 per cent occurred in Gukovo BCP. They continued to cross the border individually or in groups. Most individuals crossed by foot, however, some made use of private vehicles, buses or minivans, making it more difficult for the observer teams (OTs) to observe their movement across the border, especially since some of the private vehicles have tinted windows, and buses and minivans have drawn curtains.

Families with a significant amount of luggage

The OTs continued to report on families crossing the border, sometimes with elderly people and/or children at both BCPs with a significant amount of luggage, or travelling in heavily loaded cars. During this reporting week, OTs noted a slight decrease in the number of families crossing. Five families were observed crossing into the Russian Federation and six into Ukraine, compared to the previous reporting period when seven families were observed crossing the border into the Russian Federation and another seven into Ukraine.

Bus connections

Regular local and long-distance bus connections continued to operate between Ukraine (mostly from/to the Luhansk region) and the Russian Federation. In addition to regular bus connections, the OTs continued to observe bus connections on irregular routes. Often the buses do not state their route; instead they have a sign on the windshield stating “irregular”.

During the reporting period the OTs observed an increase in the number of buses crossing the border at both BCPs (429 compared to 346 observed during the previous week). There were 222 buses bound for the Russian Federation and 207 bound for Ukraine.

Among the bus connections observed by the OTs, the following “irregular” routes or destinations were noted: Rovenky-Kyiv; Kharkiv; Odessa and Kyiv.

On some occasions, the OTs noticed the bus drivers removing the itinerary signs from the windshields of their buses, while some buses do not display their route at all. The majority of long-distance buses commuting between the Luhansk region and cities in the Russian Federation have Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region.

Trucks

During the reporting period the OM observed a decrease in the overall number of trucks crossing the border in both directions at both BCPs. Compared to the previous week, the total number of trucks went from 909 to 820 (267 at the Gukovo BCP and 553 at the Donetsk BCP); 473 of these trucks crossed into the Russian Federation and 347 crossed into Ukraine. Most of the trucks observed by the OTs had Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region.

Among them, the OTs continued also to observe tanker trucks crossing the border in both directions. During the reporting week, the number of tanker trucks decreased by 14.3% compared to the previous reporting period (from 84 to 72). These trucks were observed crossing the border at both BCPs. The trucks had the words “Propane” and “Flammable” written across the tanks in either Russian or Ukrainian. The majority of tanker trucks had hazard signs, indicating that they are transporting propane or a mix of propane and butane.

All trucks undergo systematic inspection by Russian Federation officials, which may include an X-ray check. Due to the unfavourable observation position at the Gukovo BCP, the OTs continued to be unable to observe any X-ray checks. Compared to the previous week, the total number of X-ray checks at the Donetsk BCP went from 102 to 111: out of the total number of trucks scanned, 72 trucks (65 per cent) were bound for Ukraine; the remaining 39 trucks (35 per cent) crossed into the Russian Federation.

Minivans

The OM continued to observe passenger and cargo minivans[2] crossing the border in both directions at both BCPs. The OTs observed minivans predominantly with Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region; however, the OTs also frequently saw minivans registered in the Russian Federation. As compared to the previous week, the number of cargo minivans increased by 30.7 per cent (from 127 to 166 vehicles); 83 crossed into the Russian Federation and another 83 into Ukraine.

Trains

The OTs continued to pick up the sound of trains running on the railway tracks located approximately 150 metres south-west of the Gukovo BCP. During the reporting week, the OTs heard trains on 32 occasions, compared to 35 last week; the OTs assessed that 16 trains were travelling to the Russian Federation and 16 to Ukraine. The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine was regularly informed about the trains bound for Ukraine.

Visual observation was not possible because of the line of trees located between the train tracks and the BCP.

Other observations

The majority of vehicles crossing the border had Ukrainian licence plates issued in the Luhansk region or Russian Federation licence plates. A significant number of vehicles with “LPR” plates were also observed crossing the border in both directions on a daily basis, as were vehicles with Belarusian, Georgian, Lithuanian, and Kazakh licence plates; vehicles with “DPR” plates were also observed crossing the border.

During the reporting period, the OTs at the Donetsk BCP observed ambulances on three separates occasions. The first ambulance was observed on 27 June at 17:45 entering the BCP area from the Russian Federation and parking in front of the main building in the customs control area. Two medical staff from the vehicle entered the BCP’s building and at 18:06, the ambulance with the two paramedics on board returned to the Russian Federation without crossing the border to Ukraine. The ambulance had Russian Federation licence plates.

On 29 June at 10:22, an ambulance with Russian Federation licence plates was observed entering the BCP from the Russian Federation. The ambulance parked close to the exit booth. Two medical officers (a male and a female) from the vehicle entered the BCP’s main building. At 10:51, the ambulance, with both the medical officers on board, returned to the Russian Federation without crossing the border into Ukraine.

On the same day, at 10:25 an ambulance with “LPR” plates entered the BCP from Ukraine. While undergoing border formalities, the OT observed two medical staff and a driver inside the vehicle. At 10:58, the ambulance crossed the border into the Russian Federation. At 15:03, the same ambulance was observed crossing back into Ukraine. On 27 June, the OT at the Donetsk BCP observed a van crossing the border from Ukraine into the Russian Federation at 15:21. The van had Ukrainian licence plates and the inscription “Ritual Service” (in Russian). The OT observed a driver and a passenger (female) on board, but unable to ascertain whether there was a coffin on board or not. On the same day, at 15:40 the van was observed crossing back into Ukraine.

Convoy

On 28 June at 06:19, the seventy-sixth[3] Russian convoy arrived at the Donetsk BCP. A total of 17 vehicles were checked by Russian Federation border guards and customs officers prior to crossing into Ukraine. All 17 vehicles had crossed back into the Russian Federation on the same day by 13:25. (see the OM Spot Report of 28 June 2018).

For trends and figures at a glance covering the period from 29 May to 3 July 2018, please see the attachment here.

[1] Based on data received from the Rostov-on-Don Regional Administration.

[2] Cargo minivans: light commercial vehicles with a maximum authorized mass of more than 3.5 t and not more than 7.5 t; with or without a trailer with a maximum mass of less than 750 kg (small cargo vehicles which correspond to driving licence C1).

[3] According to the statement of the Russian Federation officials, this convoy is considered to be the seventy-eighth Russian convoy which was sent to Ukraine. As two of these convoys did not cross through the “Donetsk” or “Gukovo” border crossing points, the Observer Mission did not record them. Hence, based on the Observer Mission’s counting, this is considered the seventy-sixth convoy that has crossed into Ukraine.

