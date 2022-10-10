Watch List 2022 - Autumn Update (October 2022)

Each year Crisis Group publishes two Updates to complement its EU Watch List. The Updates identify crises and conflicts where the European Union and its member states can help enhance prospects for peace. This Update includes entries on DR Congo, the Horn of Africa, Sri Lanka, Ukraine and Venezuela.
Table of Contents
- President's Take: Managing the Global Fallout of the Ukraine War
- Supporting Dialogue and Demobilisation in the DR Congo
- Investing in Climate Adaptation and Resilience as a Bulwark Against Conflict
- Sri Lanka: Keeping the Storm at Bay
- Walking a Fine Line in Ukraine
- Venezuela: The Twilight of Maximum Pressure