WASH Needs Assessment in Collective Centres in Ukraine [EN/UK]

Methodological note for WASH needs assessment in collective centres

Context

Compared to the pre-countrywide war situation, the operational area for WASH response has increased enormously, from Donbas – Luhansk, Donetsk to being nationwide and with important displaced population. The conflict has resulted in an enormous escalation in WASH needs in collective centres and has impacted the capacity of the WASH cluster to quantify needs of the displaced population.

Due to the volatile situation and continuous population displacement, multisectoral needs assessment (MSNA, MICS) have not been used. IMPACT/REACH assessments have provided some insight into the situation, but too little WASH indicators have been collected to adequately inform the WASH responses. Until now the humanitarian WASH responses have mainly been informed by requests for support in selected collective centres which have originated from the oblast and local administrations and which were confirmed by humanitarian actors in the field. This approach resulted in ad hoc requests which were often difficult to track and did not always include the necessary details required for humanitarian actors to report (e.g. population in need). This document proposes a solution which will provide a process and tools to be able to systematically monitor the basic needs of the Internally Displaced Population (IDP) living in collective centres and thereby identify any gaps that may arise.

The methodology proposed in this document has been designed in close collaboration with national organisations including Association of Vodokanals, All-Ukrainian Association of United Territorial Communities and "Swiss-Ukrainian project" Decentralization for the development of democratic education DECIDE programme, in order to avoid duplicating existing assessment processes and national coordination mechanisms. The approach also is in alignment with a series of reforms addressed since 2019 to give additional power and resources to local authorities.