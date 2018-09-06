WASH Cluster Ukraine - Hygiene Promotion Guidelines (2018)

Background

It is often assumed, quite correctly, that people living in Ukraine understand and are fully aware of proper hygiene practices. However, having full knowledge is not the same as doing correct practice! How many times have we observed someone in a public restroom, for example in a restaurant, not washing their hands after using the toilet?

In the conflict affected east of Ukraine there are additional factors. Firstly, water is sometimes cut in these areas, making it more difficult to keep clean. Also, not everyone has access to all materials: diapers are especially expensive, and people affected by the conflict are forced to take tough decisions about what to spend their money on. Some materials are in short supply closer to the contact line. Thirdly, children growing up in the conflict area may have gaps in their education, due to moving around, or because schools in the conflict area are short of money, teachers or materials. In any case, families are living in quite stressful conditions and may not look after themselves as well as one would expect during peacetime.

Key Messages

The hygiene technical working group (TWiG) discussed and agreed key messages for WASH agencies to prioritise in Eastern Ukraine, based on: Household Hygiene (water storage, what is clean water; hardness of water, food hygiene, and household sanitation; Personal Hygiene (clean body; menstrual hygiene, handwashing, especially for small kids); and Water and Health (reinforcing messages in some areas regarding water-related diseases). See Annex 1 where flipcharts of the discussion are shown.

Key messages can be communicated and discussed with participants in many ways with different methodologies, depending on people’s age, sex, and the location. However some basic messages to be delivered are listed below.