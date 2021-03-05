WASH Cluster Ukraine Alert Bulletin, 4 March 2021, Issue 15

COVID-19 WASH CLUSTER RESPONSE IN 2020 IN UKRAINE

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the nature of the humanitarian response in the Eastern Conflict Area (ECA) in 2020, in Ukraine. As many WASH activities would help to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the WASH Cluster established, very early in the response, a WASH response strategy, focused on reducing the spread of the virus thorough:

a) Improving hygiene and Infectious Prevention Control (IPC) at Health Care Facilities (HCF) and other institutions, and within communities, prioritizing older people; and

b) Communicating clear coronavirus risks to the population, through hygiene promotion or mass communication.

Key Achievements

Overall, in 2020, over 930,000 people received WASH assistance as a part of a COVID-19 response. Three quarters of those people live in Government-Controlled Areas (GCA), of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, while one quarter live in Non-Government-Controlled Areas (NGCA), which has been considerably more difficult to access.

WASH partners implemented 800 separate IPC activities at health facilities, assisting 110 secondary hospitals and over 600 other institutions, such as schools, orphanages, kindergartens, old people’s homes or social centres.