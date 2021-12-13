WASH Cluster Ukraine Alert Bulletin, 01 July - 30 November 2021, Issue 17

Key facts

In November 2021 more than 1,4 million people have either limited access to water, or are at risk of stoppages due to restricted access for water companies to make repairs.

The WASH Cluster is tracking 14 separate repairs access issues.

Around 64, 000 people are the most at risk of experiencing heating stoppages dues to possible full stoppages of water supply. High risk settlements include: Avdiivka (18, 000 people) and Torestsk (46,000 people).

Issues to highlight

Water, Electricity and Heating issues are interconnected.

Access to areas for repairs continues to be a major issue.

Lack of maintenance on the

Line of Contact accumulates compounded risks.