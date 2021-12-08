WASH Cluster Study of Humanitarian Needs in Eastern Ukraine, November 2021 [EN/UK]

From 2014 to 2021 the Eastern Conflict Area (ECA) of Ukraine has endured a protracted emergency situation with only limited scope for recovery. The humanitarian situation, which is caused by more than seven years of armed conflict, has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020. By the end of 2020 over 3.1 million people still needed humanitarian, early recovery, recovery, or development WASH assistance, due to persistently inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene1.

Decrepit water systems in eastern Ukraine continue to be at risk due to lack of maintenance, active military actions, including direct shelling. For instance, in 2020 the WASH Cluster Ukraine detected 61 incidents with water and wastewater infrastructure along the Line of Contact2. These led to the interruption of water supply, creating risks to the quality of water received, limiting availability both for drinking and for personal hygiene. As a result, there was also an increased likelihood of COVID spreading among the conflict-affected population.

UNICEF and other WASH Cluster Partners aim to promote stable access to safe drinking water in sufficient volume, adequate sanitation, and to ensure proper hygiene for all the affected people, however underfunding of the sector has also contributed to lack of progress towards sustainable solutions which could enable transition away from short-term humanitarian approaches.

Due to the changing nature of the emergency, from a pure conflict to a more complex situation, and in order to capture longitudinal trends in the WASH sector in eastern Ukraine, the WASH cluster decided to undertake a revised estimation of the number of people in need, and to identify key water, sanitation, or hygiene challenges which people face in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts (regions of Ukraine). New, 2021, study findings will support the decision-making processes of all humanitarian, recovery actors, and the government of Ukraine, at the strategic and program level, by providing the baseline evidence needed to choose the most appropriate comprehensive and adequate WASH services focusing on the most vulnerable groups.

The 2021 study will also measure the number of people and identify types of humanitarian needs in water, sanitation, and hygiene with a specific focus on vulnerable groups. Local and international standards are referenced, and more especially those set out by International Humanitarian Law, Sphere standards, and Ukrainian national standards.

This study also provides a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the humanitarian WASH needs in the whole conflict-affected region, including Government and Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA). However, it should be noted that data obtained from Non-Government Controlled Areas is not as reliable as that obtained from the Government Controlled Areas of Ukraine (GCA) and therefore that data is regarded as “indicative”, compared to data from GCA which is statistically relevant. In order to preserve the integrity of the report, indicative data from NGCA areas is separated into Annex 2.

In order to track the trends and type of needs, in the WASH sector, which may have changed over the last two years, the 2021 study has kept the same methodology and approach used in 2019, whenever possible.