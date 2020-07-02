WASH Cluster Incident Report No.263, 01/07/2020

UXO FOUND AT MAIN WATER PUMPING STATION

Voda Donbasu (VD) has informed the WASH Cluster that following shelling during the night from Tuesday 30th June to Wednesday 1 st July 2020, staff of the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbas Water Way (SDWW) identified unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the water reservoir within the territory of pumping station. Fortunately, it did not explode, and therefore there was no damage. The defacto authorities in Non-Government Controlled Donetsk (NGCA) were informed of the need to de-mining works and hopefully this UXO will be removed on 2nd July.

The 1st LPS supplies raw water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1.1 million people, mainly in Government Controlled Areas (GC, except for Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA_. Filter Stations supplied include Donetska Filter Station (378, 983 people), Karlivska (old name – Krasnoarmiiska, 267,403); Velyko-Anadolska (89,241 people); and Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436 people).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any new developments.