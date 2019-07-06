WASH Cluster Incident Report No.207 - 5/07/2019

SHELLING NEAR KEY PUMPING STATION

Yesterday, 4 th July 2019, in the evening between 7.15 pm to 8.15 pm there was shelling close to the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbas Water Way.

During that time the night shift workers on duty ran for cover in the onsite bomb shelter. Fortunately, no injuries and no damages, however when asked, workers reported hearing shelling very nearby.

The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1.1 million people, mainly in GCA, except for Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in NGCA. Filter Stations supplied include Donetska Filter Station (378, 983 people), Karlivska (old name – Krasnoarmiiska) Filter Station (267,403 people); Velykoanadolska Filter Station (89,241 people); and Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436 people).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE and will inform about any additional information or needs.