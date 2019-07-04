WASH Cluster Incident Report No.206 - 4/07/2019

SHELLING CLOSE DONETSK FILTER STATION

Shelling very close to Donetsk Filter station started at 19:10 pm and finished at 19:40 pm on 03rd July 2019. During this time the night shift of around 12 people were in the onsite bomb shelter. Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to settlements on both sides of the line of contact: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Verkhniotoretske and western areas of Donetsk city. It officially provides water in total to 378,983 people (2018 figures from Voda Donbasa).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates.