WASH Cluster Incident Report No.205 - 3/07/2019

KEY PUMPING STATION SHELLED TODAY

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster, that today, 3rd July 2019 at 10.50 Kiev time, the 1st Lift Pumping Station the South Donbas Water Way (PS of SDWW) was under shelling, which lasted until 11.15. During the shelling, workers went to the shelter. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. No damage was reported however at this location it is sometimes difficult to identify new damage due to already excessive damage due to previous incidents. The 1st Lift Pumping Station supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1.1 million people, mainly in GCA, except for Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in NGCA. It supplies Donetsk Filter Station (378,983 people), Karlivska (old name - Krasnoarmiiska) Filter Station (267,403 people); Velykoanadolska Filter Station (89,241 people); and Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436 people).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE and will inform about any additional information or needs.