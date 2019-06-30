WASH Cluster Incident Report No.202 - 29/06/2019

SHELLING NEAR KEY PUMPING STATION AND DAMAGE REPORTED TO PIPELINE CHAMBER

Yesterday, 28th June 2019 in the evening around 4 pm and 6 pm, there was shelling very close to the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbas Water Way (SDWW). During that time the night shift workers, on duty, were in the onsite bomb shelter. Fortunately, no injuries and no damages were reported at this location.

However the day before, on 27th June, VD was informed by Donetsk de-facto authorities that their forces identified damage to a concrete chamber for the SDWW pipeline, which transfers water from Panteleimonivka to the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbas Water Way. Voda Donbasa does not have physically access to that area, and the water flow has not been changed, so VD believed that pipeline itself does not damaged.

The 1st Lift Pumping Station supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1.1 million people, mainly in GCA, except for Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in NGCA. Filter Station supplied include Donetska Filter Station (378, 983 people), Karlivska (old name – Krasnoarmiiska) Filter Station (267,403 people); Velykoanadolska Filter Station (89,241 people); and Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436 people).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE and will inform about any additional information or needs