WASH Cluster Incident Report No.200 - 20/06/2019

KEY PUMPING STATION SHELLED

Yesterday, 19th June 2019, from 0820 to 0840 there was shelling very close to the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbas Water Way. During that time the night shift workers, on duty, were in the onsite bomb shelter.

The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1,1 million people, mainly in GCA, except for Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in NGCA. Filter Station supplied include Donetska Filter Station (378, 983 people), Krasnoarmiiska Filter Station (267,403 people); Velykoanadolska Filter Station (89,241 people); and Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436 people).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE and will inform about any additional information or needs.