24 Jun 2019

WASH Cluster Incident Report No.199 - 14/06/2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 14 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (648.33 KB)

WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT SHELLED AND DAMAGED

Yesterday, 14th June 2019 from 17:30 till 20:00, shells hit the Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) of Horlivka city. Shift workers on site at the time included 12 workers people from Voda Donbasa water company: they recorded damage to windows of the first and second floors of the Administration building (reportedly by shrapnel); damage to pipes of 100 mm 50 mm diameter; and damage of two windows of the first stage of wastewater treatment (solids removal).
This incident highlights the environmental risks of shells hitting sewage treatment facilities: should Horlivka wastewater treatment plant stop working then untreated sewage from the city would be discharged into streams and rivers, causing widespread damage to aquatic life. The incident also highlights risks faced by water workers, even one or two kilometers away from the line of contact. It is worth noting that liquid chlorine gas is used at wastewater treatment plants, including at the facility hit yesterday, in order to ensure final treated effluent is pathogen free: the consequences of accidentally releasing chlorine gas into a densely populated area such as Horlivka would be disastrous. The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE and will inform partners of any additional information or needs.

