WASH Cluster Incident Report No.198 - 13/06/2019

PUMPING STATION SHELLED AND DE-POWERED BRIEFLY

Voda Donbasa water company (VD) informed the WASH Cluster that shelling near the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbas Water Way (PS) happened on 13th June 2019, as a result of which the main (35 kV) power line was cut, approximately in 600 metres from the PS, stopping power to the facility. The damage happened at 15:15 and a technician immediately switched to using the reserve power line. However within seconds renewed shelling meant he has to take cover in the bomb shelter. The technician only had time to restart one pump of three before taking cover, leaving the pumping station providing 1000 m3 per hour instead of the 9,500 m3 per hour from the three pumps that run in “normal mode”. At 16:50 technicians at the pumping station were able to restart the other two pumps, pumping the normal volume of water.

The 1st LPS supplies water to more than 1,1 million people, mainly in Government Controlled Areas (GCA) but also to Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in Non-Government Contolled Areas (NGCA). It supplies five filter stations: Donetska Filter Station (378, 983 people), Krasnoarmiiska Filter Station (267,403 people); Velykoanadolska Filter Station (89,241 people); and the two Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436 people).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE and will inform about any additional information or needs.