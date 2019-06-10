WASH Cluster Incident Report No.197 - 10/06/2019

KEY WATER PUMPING STATION SHELLED TWICE - DAMAGED

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed WASH Cluster that shelling very near the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbas Water Way occurred in the morning of 9th June, from 08:00 am till 09:00 am. During that time, staff were in a bomb shelter, and were safe. However afterwards a hole of around 60 mm diameter was found in the main gate of the pumping station, suspected to be from larger diameter small arms / or anti-aircraft calibre fire.

Secondly, this morning, from 07:30 am to 08:15 am, on Monday 10th June shelling of the same location (the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbass Water Way) was again reported by the water company, which serves 3.8 million people on both sides of the line of contact. During the incident, staff of the night shift were in the on-site bomb shelter. After the quick assessment, staff identified new damage to walls of the pumping facility from shrapnel.

The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1,1 million people, mainly in GCA, including Mariupol, Volnovaka and Pokrovsk cities, but also to Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in Non Government Controlled Areas (NGCA). Filter Station supplied include the Donetska Filter Station (supplying 378, 983 people), Krasnoarmiiska Filter Station (267,403); Velykoanadolska Filter Station (89,241); and Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE and will inform partners of any additional information or actual needs.