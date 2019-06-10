10 Jun 2019

WASH Cluster Incident Report No.196 - 09/06/2019

from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 09 Jun 2019
Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster that on 7th June at around 03:40 am Golmovskiy wastewater treatment plant was de-energized due to shelling. In order to identify the exact location of a suspected power line shell strike Voda Donbasa, together with REK (the electricity company in Non-Governemt Controlled Areas, formerly part of DTEK) requested a Window of Silence. For the moment the WWTP is stopped and there is a risk of pollution to the environment, with associated public health risks with waste water from 7800 people, if small waste storage lagoons become full and overflow. The WASH Cluster is in close contact with Voda Donbasa water company on this issue.

