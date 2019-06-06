WASH Cluster Incident Report No.195 - 04/06/2019

KEY PUMPING STATION SHELLED

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster that yesterday morning, June 3 rd 2019 from 10:00 am to 10:40 am there was shelling unacceptably close to the First Lift Pumping Station (1st LPS) of the South Donbas Water Way. During the incident, day shift workers took cover in the onsite bomb shelter.

The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1,1 million people, mainly in GCA, except for Donetsk city,

Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in NGCA. Filter Station supplied include Donetska Filter Station (378, 983 people), Krasnoarmiiska Filter Station (267,403 people); Velykoanadolska Filter Station (89,241 people); and Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436 people).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE and will inform partners of any additional information or needs.