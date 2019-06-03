03 Jun 2019

WASH Cluster Incident Report No.194 - 29/05/2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 29 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (524.87 KB)

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT DAMAGED BY SHELLING

Voda Donbasa water company (VD) informed the WASH Cluster that yesterday, Wednesday May 29th, during the daytime (at around 10:35 am) there was shelling very close to and within the Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) at Golmovskyi, which officially serves 7800 people. Unfortunately, on this occasion damage resulted to the WWTW and VD reported that shells hit the offtake of the secondary northern wastewater collector. Damage affects approximately two meters diameter area.
Wastewater treatment plans normally have at least two parallel (duty/standby) lines of treatment for sewage, and hence the WWTP continue to operate in normal mode at this time, however such incidents obviously increase the risk of significant wastewater spills into the environment, with risks to human health as well as to river systems.
The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa on this issue.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.