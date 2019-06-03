WASH Cluster Incident Report No.194 - 29/05/2019

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT DAMAGED BY SHELLING

Voda Donbasa water company (VD) informed the WASH Cluster that yesterday, Wednesday May 29th, during the daytime (at around 10:35 am) there was shelling very close to and within the Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) at Golmovskyi, which officially serves 7800 people. Unfortunately, on this occasion damage resulted to the WWTW and VD reported that shells hit the offtake of the secondary northern wastewater collector. Damage affects approximately two meters diameter area.

Wastewater treatment plans normally have at least two parallel (duty/standby) lines of treatment for sewage, and hence the WWTP continue to operate in normal mode at this time, however such incidents obviously increase the risk of significant wastewater spills into the environment, with risks to human health as well as to river systems.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa on this issue.