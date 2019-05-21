WASH Cluster Incident Report No.191 - 21/05/2019

Location: Yasynuvata rajon (Donetsk NGCA)

CRITICAL PUMPING STATION SHELLED AND SMALL-ARMS FIRE

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster that shelling and small arms fire was extremely close to the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbas Water Way yesterday evening, specifically from 18.20 pm to 21.30 pm, on Monday May 20th .

During that time staff of the night shift were in the on site bomb shelter. In addition to shelling, staff also reported hearing bullets striking the facility (small arms fire), however unfortunately new damage could not be distinguished from multiple previous damage caused by previous incidents.

Please note that the PS was previously shelled also three times during the 15th May.

The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1,1 million people, mainly in GCA, except for Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in NGCA. Filter Station supplied include Donetska Filter Station (378, 983 people), Krasnoarmiiska Filter Station (267,403 people); Velykoanadolska Filter Station (89,241 people); and Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436 people).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE and will inform about any additional information or needs