WASH Cluster Incident Report No.189 - 10/05/2019

Location: Yasynuvata rajon (Donetsk NGCA)

KEY PUMPING STATION SHELLED TWICE

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed WASH Cluster that the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbas Water Way (PS) was under shelling twice:

Tuesday 7th May from 11.40 am – 12.15 pm; and

Thursday 9th May from 11.50 am – 12.15 pm.

Fortunately staff were able to take cover in the bomb shelter both times and, due to this, were able to avoid injury.

The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1,1 million people, mainly in GCA, except for Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in NGCA. Filter Station supplied include Donetska Filter Station (378, 983 people), Krasnoarmiiska Filter Station (267,403 people); Velykoanadolska Filter Station (89,241 people); and Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436 people).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE and will inform partners of any additional information or needs.