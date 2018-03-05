05 Mar 2018

WASH Cluster Incident Report No.113 - 02/03/2018

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 02 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (534.69 KB)

DONETSK FILTER STATION POWER CUT

Voda Donbasa informed the WASH Cluster that Donetsk Filter Station was disconnected from electricity at evening, 2nd March 2018 at 7pm (Kiev time) due to problems with electrical switchgear caused by a short circuit.

DFS supplies water to the following settlements: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Mineralne, Yakovlivka, Verkhniotoretske, part of Yasynuvata and western areas of Donetsk city, and it officially provides water in total to 345,309 people (December 2016 figures from Voda Donbasa).

Repairs are underway, and should be completed within 24 hours. The WASH Cluster will report any specific needs or updates to WASH Cluster partners.

The incident highlights the fragility of water infrastructure in the conflict affected areas, as the main water system is over 70 years old, and itself supplies more than million people. In the conflict area, 4.2 million people’s water supply is affected as a whole, with 3.4 million already requiring assistance in 2018.

