WASH Cluster Incident Report No. №233, 11/02/2020

CRITICAL PUMPING STATION SHELLED

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster that there was shelling very close to the 1st Lift Pumping Station (1st LPS) of the South Donbas Water Way, starting at 07.00 am and finishing at 07.40 am on the morning of 11th February 2020. The most recent, previous, incident at this Pumping Station was in October 2019 and the recent shelling comes after a period of relative quiet.

Electrical power lines supplying electricity to this pumping station remain damaged due to heavy snow in early February and will not be fixed until Friday 14th February, and therefore any additional damage to power lines would have cut water to all cities supplied. Luckily no additional power lines were damaged.

The incident put water supply to 1.1. million people at risk. The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1.1 million people, mainly in Government Controlled Areas (GCA) but also including Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in NonGovernment Controlled Areas (NGCA). Affected Filter Stations include Donetsk Filter Station (378, 983 people), Karlivska FS (267,403), Velyko-Anadolska FS (89,241), and Starokrymska FS №1 and №2 (470,436 people in Mariupol).

The WASH Cluster is in close contact with Voda Donbasa and the OSCE and will inform partners about any additional information or needs.