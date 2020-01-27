WASH Cluster Incident Report No. №230, 27/01/2020

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT SHELLED

On January 27th, from 07:00 am till 07:40 am (Kyiv time) there was shelling which threatened the central city waste water treatment plant (WWTP) of Horlivka, as reported to the WASH Cluster of &Ukraine by Voda Donbasa water company which operates the plant. The normal shift of 38 workers was present at the site during the shellnig and took cover in the bomb shelter. At this moment no damage was reported, and luckily all staff are reported safe, although they were understandably terrified by the incident.

The last time this sewage treatment facility was shelled was on 14th June 2019. Such incidents risk releasing untreated sewage into the environment, affecting rivers and fish populations and, in addition, chlorine gas is stored at this location, representing a significant hazard to workers and the community, in case any cylinders get damaged.

The WASH Cluster is in close communication with Voda Donbasa and OSCE, and will inform all partners about any additional information or needs.