WASH Cluster Incident Report No. №229, 21/12/2019

DONETSK FILTER STATION SHELLING (SECOND TIME IN TWO DAYS)

Voda Donbasa informed the WASH Cluster that on 20th December between 15.10 and 15.55 (Kyiv time) there was shelling very close to the Donetsk Filter Station. During the incident, night shift workers on duty took cover in the bomb shelter.

Fortunately, on this occasion there was no damage to infrastructure or injuries to workers. However, this is the second time in two days that the DFS has experienced a shelling incident.

Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to settlements on both sides of the line of contact: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Verkhniotoretske and western areas of Donetsk city. It officially provides water in total to 378,983 people (figures from Voda Donbasa).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates.