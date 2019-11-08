WASH Cluster Incident Report No. №227, 07/11/2019

Voda Donbasa informed the WASH Cluster that immediately after changing shifts the night shift at Donetsk Filter station (DFS), consisting of eight workers, reported heavy shelling, which started at 14:00 and finished at 14:30 (Kyiv time) on 7 th November 2019. During the incident, shift workers took cover in the bomb shelter and before seeking protection, workers isolated chlorine pipelines in order to avoid any leakage should the pipes be damaged.

Fortunately, DFS was not damages this time and staff of station were not injured. However by taking time to isolate chlorine pipelines, staff of the Donetsk Filter Station again put themselves in physical danger.

Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to settlements on both sides of the line of contact: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Verkhniotoretske and western areas of Donetsk city. It officially provides water in total to 378,983 people (figures from Voda Donbasa).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates.