08 Nov 2019

WASH Cluster Incident Report No. №227, 07/11/2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 07 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (335.41 KB)

Voda Donbasa informed the WASH Cluster that immediately after changing shifts the night shift at Donetsk Filter station (DFS), consisting of eight workers, reported heavy shelling, which started at 14:00 and finished at 14:30 (Kyiv time) on 7 th November 2019. During the incident, shift workers took cover in the bomb shelter and before seeking protection, workers isolated chlorine pipelines in order to avoid any leakage should the pipes be damaged.

Fortunately, DFS was not damages this time and staff of station were not injured. However by taking time to isolate chlorine pipelines, staff of the Donetsk Filter Station again put themselves in physical danger.

Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to settlements on both sides of the line of contact: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Verkhniotoretske and western areas of Donetsk city. It officially provides water in total to 378,983 people (figures from Voda Donbasa).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.