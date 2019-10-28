WASH Cluster Incident Report No. №226, 26/10/2019

On October 26th 2019 there was shelling very close to Donetsk Filter station (DFS) which started at 14:30 and finished at 15:10. During the incident, workers took cover in the on-site bomb shelter.

Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to settlements on both sides of the line of contact: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Verkhniotoretske and western areas of Donetsk city. It officially provides water in total to 378,983 people (figures from Voda Donbasa).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates.